ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday.

Police said the homicide took place in the village of Newark. According to troopers, the incident took place on Murray Street at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Details are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.

Location