ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 38,363 tickets during the statewide “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign from May 22 through June 4.
In Central New York, over 1000 people were issued tickets for not having their seat belt on, being the second most ticketed region to do so.
During the enforcement campaign, 399 individuals were arrested for DWI, and over 10,000 were ticketed for speeding. Police also investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.
Below is a breakdown of violations:
|Troop
|Region
|Speed
|DWI Arrests
|Distracted Driving
|Child Restraint/Seat Belt
|Move Over
|Total Tickets
|A
|Western NY
|917
|32
|104
|1,474
|15
|4,359
|B
|North Country
|687
|19
|57
|327
|43
|2,680
|C
|Southern Tier
|863
|19
|95
|906
|26
|3,082
|D
|Central NY
|928
|28
|223
|1,262
|46
|4,485
|E
|Finger Lakes
|974
|48
|114
|726
|16
|3,806
|F
|Upper Hudson Valley
|1,190
|45
|115
|751
|24
|3,330
|G
|Capital Region
|813
|38
|117
|848
|32
|3,002
|K
|Lower Hudson Valley
|1,347
|77
|125
|852
|48
|4,055
|L
|Long Island
|727
|57
|155
|310
|7
|2,700
|NYC
|New York City
|195
|3
|60
|412
|1
|1,808
|T
|NYS Thruway
|2,013
|33
|169
|605
|79
|5,056
According to the New York State Police, the number of tickets issued decreased compared to the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran at this time last year. In the 2022 enforcement, 40,038 tickets were issued, and 441 individuals were arrested for DWI.