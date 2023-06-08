ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 38,363 tickets during the statewide “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign from May 22 through June 4.

In Central New York, over 1000 people were issued tickets for not having their seat belt on, being the second most ticketed region to do so.

During the enforcement campaign, 399 individuals were arrested for DWI, and over 10,000 were ticketed for speeding. Police also investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.

Below is a breakdown of violations:

TroopRegionSpeedDWI ArrestsDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets
AWestern NY917321041,474154,359
BNorth Country6871957327432,680
CSouthern Tier8631995906263,082
DCentral NY928282231,262464,485
EFinger Lakes97448114726163,806
FUpper Hudson Valley1,19045115751243,330
GCapital Region81338117848323,002
KLower Hudson Valley1,34777125852484,055
LLong Island7275715531072,700
NYCNew York City19536041211,808
TNYS Thruway2,01333169605795,056

According to the New York State Police, the number of tickets issued decreased compared to the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran at this time last year. In the 2022 enforcement, 40,038 tickets were issued, and 441 individuals were arrested for DWI.