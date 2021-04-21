State Police K9 helps find missing Oswego County child

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New York State Police Trooper and her K9 partner helped forest rangers find a missing Oswego County child.

On Wednesday, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State DEC Police, New York State Park Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and NOCA Ambulance, all helped to find a missing child who was lost in the forest.

Trooper Kylie Black and K9 Rudd helped find the child, who was treated for hypothermia.