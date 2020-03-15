State Police: Liverpool man accused of raping 14-year-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old Liverpool man has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
Matthew Fragola was charged after a joint investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the City of Oswego Police Department.
The investigation found Fragola had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female in the Syracuse area.
If anyone has information about this man or the investigation, you’re asked to contact the State Police Bureau at (315) 366-6000.
