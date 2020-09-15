State Police looking for information in 1989 homicide in DeRuyter

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for information in a 1989 homicide that happened in the area of Crumb Hill Road in DeRuyter.
On March 19, 1989, two youths found the body of Rose Marie Cartner Snyder in a wooded area near maple tapping trees on Crumb Hill Road.
Snyder was from Syracuse and an autopsy conducted determined she died of strangulation.
The photographs are of the victim and the crime scene in 1989.
Anyone with information on the homicide of Snyder is asked to call Troop D Headquarters at (315) 366-6000. All calls can be kept anonymous.
