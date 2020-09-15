State Police looking for information in 1989 homicide in DeRuyter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for information in a 1989 homicide that happened in the area of Crumb Hill Road in DeRuyter.

On March 19, 1989, two youths found the body of Rose Marie Cartner Snyder in a wooded area near maple tapping trees on Crumb Hill Road.

Snyder was from Syracuse and an autopsy conducted determined she died of strangulation.

The photographs are of the victim and the crime scene in 1989.

  • Courtesy NYSP
  • Courtesy NYSP
  • Courtesy NYSP

Anyone with information on the homicide of Snyder is asked to call Troop D Headquarters at (315) 366-6000. All calls can be kept anonymous.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected