State Police looking for information on hit and run

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a crash on I-690 Monday around 2:30 p.m. for a three vehicle hit and run crash.

The investigation determined an unknown black minivan was racing another gold minivan east on I-690 when the black minivan struck the rear end of a 2004 Landrover operated by Barry A. Woodward and then struck a 2014 Honda operated by David B. Howes, causing the Honda to spin and roll over, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and officials said that both the black and gold minivans left the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash or the black minivan that struck the vehicles is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.