State Police looking for information into 1973 death of Oneida Castle woman

ONEIDA CASTLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking the public for any additional information they may have in connection to the death of an Oneida Castle woman in 1973.

On July 26, 1973, Martha Louise Allen was reported missing by her grandfather. She was last seen on July 25 at their 9th Street home in Oneida Castle. Allen’s grandfather had last seen her around 8:30 a.m. on July 25 before he had gone to Syracuse for the day.

On August 17, 1973, a boater on Black Creek found a partially decomposed body in the water, which was later identified as Allen.

At the time of her death, Allen was 21 years old and was 5’3” and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue striped shorts, a lavender tank top, and thick rimmed glasses. She had brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Allen’s death is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.