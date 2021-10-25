State Police looking for Lansing larceny suspect

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police at Ithaca are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.

On October 9, 2021, around 10:00 a.m., State Police say a man entered Kinney Drugs on Triphammer Road in the village of Lansing and allegedly left the store without paying for merchandise.

The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and carrying a light jacket that he used to conceal the merchandise under the jacket as he was leaving the store.





If you have information about the identity of this man, call New York State Police at (607)347-4441. Reference 10490735.