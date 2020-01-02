State Police looking for man accused of stealing merchandise from Kinney Drugs in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Ithaca are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a man they say stole merchandise from Kinney Drugs on North Triphammer Road in the Village of Lansing.
On Tuesday, December 31, police say the man pictured walked into the Kinney Drugs and stole several electronics between 2:22 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. The man is described as a white male with dark hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing a backward baseball hat, a black jacket, and jeans. The man also has bandages on his left hand and a bandage around his right thumb.
If you know this man, contact State Police at (607) 347-4440.
