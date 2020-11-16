State Police looking for man last seen taking a Lyft from Van Buren to Cayuga County

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 66-year-old man is missing after taking a Lyft ride to Cayuga County and not being seen by friends or family since.

State Troopers are asking for the public’s help to find 66-year-old Stewart McLain, of Van Buren.

He was last seen on Saturday night, around 9:22pm, after taking a Lyft ride to White Road in the Town of Victory. He was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a dark baseball hat.

Police describe McLain has five feet, six inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

People who can help police find McLain are asked to call New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.