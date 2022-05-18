CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police needs your help in locating a missing teen from Cayuga County.

Madison Weeks, age 15, is missing from 6228 Lake St., Cayuga, NY. Madison was last seen on Tuesday, May 17th, at approximately 4:00 p.m., leaving her residence to go play basketball.

Madison is described as a white female, 5’ 01″ tall, thin build, and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie with a pink crop top, jeans, and tye-dye crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or SP Auburn at 315-255-2766.