(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police is looking for a missing Ogdensburg woman and need your help.

Brittney L. Snyder, 23, was last seen April 12, 2022, and was last talked to via a phone June 5, 2022, police say.

Snyder is 5’5”, 170 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen in Syracuse, according to the State Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the NYSP at 315-379-0012.