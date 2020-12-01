State Police looking for missing Vernon man

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Vernon man.
Stephen J. Angle, 30, was last seen on October 30 around 1 p.m. at a store on James Street in the City of Syracuse. He is described as 6’0” tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his location, call the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How to donate wisely during the holiday season
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to host virtual presentation on police reform
- Trash and brush pickup suspended in Manlius after staffing shortage due to COVID-19
- Major development in close race for Congress between Brindisi and Tenney
- Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App