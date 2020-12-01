State Police looking for missing Vernon man

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Vernon man.

Stephen J. Angle, 30, was last seen on October 30 around 1 p.m. at a store on James Street in the City of Syracuse. He is described as 6’0” tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his location, call the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

