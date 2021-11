VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Circle K Gas Station at 4835 State Route 365.

The suspect is described as a black female about 5 foot to 5’2″ tall, wearing a clown mask and all black clothing, according to officials.

The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.