TOWN OF MARCY (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Marcy are investigating an incident that happened on Jan. 28, along State Route 49 in Oneida County.
One man told State Police at approximately 5:20 p.m., he was pulled over by an unknown type of vehicle with flashing blue lights inside the windshield.
When he pulled over and stopped, two unknown men approached the car wearing black winter coats with black winter hats. The complainant described them as both being in their mid-20’s approximately six feet tall and possibly Hispanic.
He told police the men had no name tags or agency identification on their coats or hats. The complainant claims he was taken out of the vehicle, placed on his knees at the rear of his vehicle, while one person “searched” his vehicle, and a second man took a “q-tip” and swabbed his mouth. Both men then told the complainant that he was all set and free to go.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have been traveling on State Route 49 between the City of Rome and the City of Utica between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, and may have witnessed this incident to, please contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo to waive snowmobiling fees in March for out of state riders
- State Police looking for police impersonators in Oneida County
- 16th annual Downtown Dining Weeks kicks off on Monday, February 17
- Syracuse women’s basketball handles Pittsburgh 71-53, extends winning streak to four games
- PHOTOS: Daytona 500 kicks off NASCAR racing season
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App