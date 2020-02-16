State Police looking for police impersonators in Oneida County

TOWN OF MARCY (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Marcy are investigating an incident that happened on Jan. 28, along State Route 49 in Oneida County.

One man told State Police at approximately 5:20 p.m., he was pulled over by an unknown type of vehicle with flashing blue lights inside the windshield.

When he pulled over and stopped, two unknown men approached the car wearing black winter coats with black winter hats. The complainant described them as both being in their mid-20’s approximately six feet tall and possibly Hispanic.

He told police the men had no name tags or agency identification on their coats or hats. The complainant claims he was taken out of the vehicle, placed on his knees at the rear of his vehicle, while one person “searched” his vehicle, and a second man took a “q-tip” and swabbed his mouth. Both men then told the complainant that he was all set and free to go.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been traveling on State Route 49 between the City of Rome and the City of Utica between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 28, and may have witnessed this incident to, please contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

