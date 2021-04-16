State Police looking to speak to Norwich man about domestic incident that happened at Fred’s Inn

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for a Norwich man. They want to speak to him about a domestic incident that happened on April 14.

Around 10 a.m. on April 14, State Police responded to a domestic incident at Fred’s Inn in Norwich that involved three people. An investigation revealed that two people were assaulted and received minor injuries.

Police are looking to speak with Jose I. Gonzalez, 53, of Norwich, who is pictured. If you have information, contact the police at (607) 561-7400.