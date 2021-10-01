State Police: Madison County man arrested for using fake vaccine card

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police arrested a man from Madison County on Friday after they say he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. 

A private company in Marcy, New York contacted state police on Monday, September 27, saying that Devin R. Kemp, 24 of Eaton used a forged vaccine card. State police say the investigation indicated that Kemp showed a fake vaccine card to his employer. 

Kemp was arrested on charges of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, which is a class D felony. He was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for centralized arraignment, police say

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area