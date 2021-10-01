State Police: Madison County man arrested for using fake vaccine card

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police arrested a man from Madison County on Friday after they say he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

A private company in Marcy, New York contacted state police on Monday, September 27, saying that Devin R. Kemp, 24 of Eaton used a forged vaccine card. State police say the investigation indicated that Kemp showed a fake vaccine card to his employer.

Kemp was arrested on charges of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, which is a class D felony. He was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety Building for centralized arraignment, police say