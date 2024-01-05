WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police have made an arrest in the August homicide of a Watertown woman.

On Jan. 5, State Police in Watertown arrested Jonathan Melendez, 39, of Watertown for the murder of Rena Eves. The Jefferson County Court issued a sealed indictment warrant subsequent to Grand Jury proceedings.

According to a press release from state police, Melendez is facing the following charges:

Murder second-degree, class “A-II” felony

Assault first-degree, class “B” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon third degree, class “D” felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, class “E” felony

Melendez was arraigned this morning in Jefferson County Court before the Honorable Judge David Renzi and was remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

On Aug. 27, 2023, 88-year-old Rena Eves was found deceased inside her apartment located at the Beaver Meadows Apartments complex at 15615 Eimicke Place in the town of Watertown.

This investigation remains active at this time and State Police encourage anyone with information to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.

Courtesy of New York State Police