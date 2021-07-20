State Police: Constantia man arrested after firing shotgun, injuring another man in dispute

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police have arrested a Constantia man after he was accused of firing a shotgun outside his home, hitting another man and his car with shrapnel.

Zachary P. Rumo, 29 from Doris Park Drive in Constantia was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after an investigation revealed he owned an illegal switchblade knife, police say.

The man hit by shrapnel was 35-year-old Mark A. Dolin of Constantia. He suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment. The two men know each other, and the incident was the result of a dispute, according to State Police.