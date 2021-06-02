State Police: Memorial Day weekend stats

Sarah Darmanjian

(NEWS10)- New York State Police Troops F and G had a busy Memorial Day weekend that resulted in numerous arrests, accidents, and DWI’s.

Troop G based in Latham arrested 38 individuals, nine of them were for DWI’s, according to its Public Information Officer, Kerra Burns.

Troop F, which covers Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, said they took 38 impaired motorists off the road.

Combined the troops issued 421 tickets for speeding, 48 for distracted driving, 333 seatbelt violations, and 14 move over violations. A breakdown of tickets issued by each troop are below.

Troop G traffic tickets issued May 28-31

ViolationsTickets issued
Speed206
Seatbelt178
Distracted driving19
Move over 8
Source: NY State Police Troop G

Troop F traffic tickets issued May 28- June 1

ViolationTickets issues
Speeding215
Distracted driving 29
Seatbelt 155
Child restraint 39
Move-over 6
Impaired motorists38
Vehicle accidents46
Source: NY State Police website

Troop G responded to a total of 735 service calls between May 28-31, according to Burns. There were also 54 calls for property damage and a 38 arrests. Four out of the 20 calls for personal injury auto accidents involved alcohol, she said.

Troop G Memorial Day weekend report May 28-31

Service calls735
Property damage accidents54
Personal injury auto accidents20
Total arrests38
DWI arrests9
Source: NY State Police Troop G

