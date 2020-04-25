Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

State police, Moyers Corners fire crews respond to early morning house fire

Local News
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Moyers Corners fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in the Bayberry neighborhood Saturday.

911 dispatchers fire said the fire was called in by the homeowners around 2:00 a.m.

State Police were also called to the scene.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

