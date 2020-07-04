State police nab 3 with illegal weapons on Thruway traffic stop

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three New Yorkers were apprehended after state police say they found an arsenal of weapons during a traffic stop on the Berkshire Spur of Interstate 90 in Schodack.

On Wednesday at about 11:15 a.m., police say they pulled over Dana L. Higginbotham’s vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Police say they established probable cause to search the vehicle while interviewing Higginbotham, 33, of West Coxsackie.

During the search, police say they found a Henry Repeating 45-70 rifle, a Dan Wesson .357 mag revolver, and a billy club. Police reportedly determined the rifle to be stolen, and realized that Higginbotham was wanted in Coeymans.

Higginbotham and passengers Sierra N. Wase, 27, of Leeds and Marshall R. Tucker, 38, of Saugerties were all charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen firearms.

Higginbotham was turned over to Coeymans police regarding the active warrants, and Tucker was jailed due to prior convictions. Though each potentially faces several years in prison, sentencing would be different for each individual if convicted on both charges, due to their different criminal records.