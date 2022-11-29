HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY.

According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m.

State Police are still attempting to identify the suspect captured on surveillance camera leaving the store with a basket full of food and merchandise without paying for it.

If anyone recognizes the individual in these photos, State Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at (315) 366-6000.