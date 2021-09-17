State Police: Oneida County man arrested after shooting his brother in the face, killing him

The scene outside the residence in Annsville, NY where one man shot and killed his brother, police say.

TOWN OF ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a man who shot and killed his brother in Oneida County, police say.

Police responded to 3664 State Route 69 in the Town of Annsville around 12:13 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. They determined that Matthew Westcott, 27, shot his brother, James Westcott, 30, in the face after a verbal argument at their residence. Their father, Edward Westcott, called 9-1-1 when he heard the gunshot, police say.







James was transported by ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

Matthew Westcott was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

State Police were assisted by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Taberg Fire Department, and Amcare Ambulance Services.