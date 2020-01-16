State Police: Pop Warner treasurer stole nearly $50,000

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local Pop Warner organization has been rocked by allegations that one of its members stole thousands of dollars.

Wednesday, New York State Police announced they arrested Nathan Hoak, 48, of Cazenovia for grand larceny 3rd degree, a class “D” felony and falsifying business records 1st degree, a class “E” felony.

According to NYSP, Hoak, a now former treasurer for Cazenovia Pop Warner, was charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from the program.

State Police were contacted in June 2019 after discrepancies were discovered regarding the league’s bank accounts.

Investigators say from April 2017 until February 2019, the bank account was utilized to sustain Hoak’s lifestyle which included making car payments, insurance payments, gasoline, groceries, cell phone bills, and other various expenses.

Hoak is also accused of falsifying financial records and submitting them to the Cazenovia Pop Warner board members.

He was arraigned in the village of Cazenovia Court and was released on his own recognizance. According to NYSP, to avoid any personal conflicts with Hoak, a special prosecutor from Onondaga County has been assigned to prosecute the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police BCI Investigator Casey Cook at (315) 366-6046.

