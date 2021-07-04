State Police release statement on tar damaging car tires in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 first reported on Friday that tar destroyed tires on several vehicles along Route 31, State Police have confirmed that there was not active paving or sealing being completed in the area that day.

State Police released a statement Sunday saying it appears a private contractor may have accidentally dumped the tar substance on the roadway while driving east on State Route 31.

State Police is asking if anyone was in the area of Route 31 near Route 365 and may have seen a truck leaking/spilling any tar-like substance onto the highway to please contact Troopers at (315) 366-6000.