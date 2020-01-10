State Police remind people to lock their vehicles

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are reminding people to lock their cars after three different vehicles were stolen during the overnight hours of January 7 and 8.

State Police say an SUV was taken from Bear Road in Clay and two vehicles were taken from Drumlin Heights Drive in Lysander. All three vehicles were left unlocked.

