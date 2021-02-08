State police report results of Super Bowl weekend impaired driver crackdown

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) While Tom Bady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the Super Bowl Sunday night, the New York State Police were compiling some impressive stats over the weekend.

Troopers across the state were cracking down on impaired driving and other dangerous activity behind the wheel.

Troop D, which covers Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Jefferson, Lewis, and Herkimer counties reports 11 drivers were charged with DWI or DWAI, 22 were ticketed for distracted driving

Troopers also issued 172 speeding tickets, 21 tickets for not using seatbelts, and 5 tickets were issued for violations of the state’s move-over law.

State police also handled 66 traffic accidents and 622 calls for service.