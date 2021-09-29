State Police: Rollover crash in Town of Clay sends two to hospital

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in the Town of Clay Wednesday.

The crash happened on State Rt 481 south of Rt 31, when a 1998 Subaru Forester driven by Jamie M. Santy, 58 of North Syracuse was traveling north on Rt 481. That is when police say she made an unsafe lane change from the passing lane. Police say her unsafe speed caused her to hit the back of a trailer pulled by a pickup truck driven by Kyle E. Haines-McLaughlin, 21 of Syracuse.

This caused Santy’s SUV to overcorrect, and hit the back passenger side of a 2017 Subaru driven by Evan R. Mattner, 19 of Mexico, NY, police say. Santy’s SUV continued and went into a ditch, rolling over.

Santy, and Mattney were transported to Upstate University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say Santy was issued a traffic ticket on charges of speeding, unsafe lane change, and no seat belt.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.