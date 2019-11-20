State Police say a man arrested for raping a child had been driving a school bus for 10 days

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police say a man arrested earlier this month for raping a child in Madison County was a new school bus driver and was charged on his 10th day of driving.

Troopers say Steven Morey, 48, from Broadalbin, has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a young girl under the age of 12 on several occasions at a home in Madison County.

He was arrested on Nov. 7 and faces three felony charges for predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree criminal sex act, and first-degree rape.

Morey was arraigned in the Village of Chittenango and is being held in the Madison County Correctional Facility without bail.

State Police say he had a bus aid all 10 days he was driving.

Troopers tell NewsChannel 9 they notified the school and there are no indications of any other victims.

