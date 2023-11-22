CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for help. They are searching for a suspect involved in a grand larceny investigation in Camillus.

State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who was caught on surveillance video entering a Verizon store on West Genesee Street in Camillus on Oct. 20, 2023.

According to State Police, the suspect entered the store through the rear entrance, waited until the employees were distracted, and then grabbed an iPhone from the counter and left through the rear door.

State Police are attempting to identify the individual in the photos below in regard to the crime which is now being called a Grand Larceny investigation.

Courtesy of NYSP.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photos, they are asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000.