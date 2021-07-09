State Police searching for 82-year-old woman with dementia

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are searching for Mary E. Godemann who was reported missing by family members.

Godemann is 82 and was last seen on July 8 at 1 p.m. leaving her residence in a 2017 gray colored Subaru Crosstrek (New York Registered AFP-1036).

Godemann is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

She frequents the Old Forge and Boonville areas and suffers from Sundowners Dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mary Godemann should contact 911 or the New York State Police at (315)366-6000.