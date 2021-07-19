State Police searching for missing Onondaga County teen

JORDAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Authorities are on the lookout for a missing teen from Onondaga County.

New York State Police are searching for Ebony R. Jones, 16 from Jordan, New York. Ebony was reported missing to police by her family members and was also claimed to be a runaway.

According to State Police, Ebony was last seen leaving her resident on Mechanic Street on July 9. She is described to have blue hair and brown eyes. stands at five feet, one inch and weighs 140 pounds.

Those with information on the location of Ebony Jones are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.