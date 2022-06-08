(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are searching for a 28-year-old man from Oswego County after he was reported missing by family members.

According to NYSP, 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina which is located in Onondaga County. Wahl is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on Wahl’s whereabouts to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.