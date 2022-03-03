(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Auburn are looking for the owners of a pair of items found on a suspect who they believe stole them from a home in the Town of Mentz, near Port Byron.

On Wednesday, March 2, around 1 p.m., troopers arrested Hassan Glenn after a suspicious person complaint. After attempting to run away from troopers, Glenn, 34, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.





They seized a crossbow, black snow pants, and a pistol from Glenn, though police are not sure if he had possession of the pistol prior to Wednesday.

NYS Police needs help finding the owners of the items. If anyone has information about the owners, or saw Glenn during that time, is asked to call 315-255-2767.