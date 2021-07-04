State Police searching for suspect in burglary in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Sylvan Beach are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a burglary that occurred at Eddie’s Restaurant at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 30s to 40s approximately 6 feet tall, 160-180 lbs with light colored eyes.

Additional video footage shows the suspect wearing a camo-colored bucket hat with a black flap, a maroon-colored t-shirt, blue/black plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki or light colored pants, work boots, and yellow/black work gloves.

Anyone with information or personal security footage in the area of Main Street and Park Ave in the Village of Sylvan Beach is asked to contact SP Oneida at (315) 366-6000.