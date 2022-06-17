(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are requesting help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after he allegedly stole $187.00 worth of merchandise on June 9, 2022, from the Walmart in Central Square.

Police are looking for a white man, wearing blue jeans, a batman t-shirt, and a baseball cap. The man was last seen walking away from the store, towards Taco Bell and was possibly seen getting into a white mini-van.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the surveillance photo, please contact State Police headquarters at 315-366-6000.