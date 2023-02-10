SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You won’t want to score yourself a ticket this weekend.

New York State Police are cracking down on impaired and reckless driving this Super Bowl weekend from Friday, February 10 2023 through Monday, February 13, 2023.

The special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and will include sobriety checkpoints to identify and arrest impaired drivers, and increased patrols. Troopers will also keep an eye out for underage drinking.

“Make the winning decision on Super Bowl weekend and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “Those celebrating the big game this weekend should do so safely-game plan ahead or drive sober. Safety is our top priority, and we will be increasing patrols and expanding sobriety checkpoints to identify drunk and impaired drivers and to help prevent senseless tragedies. The message is simple, don’t drink and drive!”

189 people were arrested for impaired driving by New York State Police during the 2022 Super Bowl campaign and 10,975 tickets were issued.

Drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols during the enforcement period. There will be Troopers using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE).

According to NYSP, the CITE vehicles help Troopers easily identify drivers who are using phones while driving since they blend in with everyday traffic, but are also unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

State Police would also like to remind drivers to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles that may be stopped on the side of New York roads.

An impaired driving conviction has a maximum fine of $10,000, up to seven years in prison, and license revocation, according to New York State Police.

For those hosting Super Bowl parties, be the team captain! New York State Police recommends the following to make sure all guests get home safely: