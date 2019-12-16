Lansing man found safe after State Police asked to check on his welfare

UPDATE: State Police say Frederick Knapp, 51, of Lansing, was found safe not too far from his home. He was taken to Cayuga Medical Center for an evaluation.
LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted in Lansing as State Police are now looking to check on the welfare of a Lansing man.
On Sunday night, State Police were called to Locke Road in the Town of Lansing to check on the welfare of Frederick Knapp, 51, of Lansing. A family member feared that Knapp was going to hurt himself and said that Knapp had a gun in his possession. Knapp made no threats to anyone.
Early Monday morning, authorities discovered that Knapp was not in the home and immediately began searching the area.
Knapp was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt. He is described as 5’8” and 120 pounds. If you see Knapp, authorities ask that you do not approach him, and instead call 911 or Tompkins County Dispatch at (607) 272-2444.
