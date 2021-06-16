State police: Three arrested for stealing over $65,000 from Herkimer business

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State police in Herkimer have arrested David E. Tabor, 49 of Poland, New York, Matthew J. Edwards, 43, of Ramsen, and Rachel Geer, 38 also from Ramsen.

The arrests followed an investigation surrounding money thefts reported by executives at Remington Arms, police say.

According to state police, the three suspects are accused of setting up a fake business in order to steal from the company, and investigators determined that they stole over $65,000 from the Herkimer business over several months.

All are charged with grand larceny in the second degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree.