State Police trying to identify man who is damaging Tompkins Co. trail items

(WSYR-TV) — State Police in Ithaca are looking for a man who is damaging items on the Tompkins County trail.

This individual has been damaging trail signs and brochure boxes in Tompkins County and Onondaga county for about a year-and-a-half now.

It has happened more than a dozen times, according to police.

These photos were taken on January 3 at the Finger Lakes Land Trust Nature Preserve on Irish Settlement Road in Dryden.



(State Police in Ithaca



(State Police in Ithaca)

The man may be driving a Ford Focus hatchback.

If you have any information regarding this, contact State Police in Ithaca at (607) 347-4440.