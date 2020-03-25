State Police trying to identify man who is damaging Tompkins Co. trail items

(WSYR-TV) — State Police in Ithaca are looking for a man who is damaging items on the Tompkins County trail.
This individual has been damaging trail signs and brochure boxes in Tompkins County and Onondaga county for about a year-and-a-half now.
It has happened more than a dozen times, according to police.
These photos were taken on January 3 at the Finger Lakes Land Trust Nature Preserve on Irish Settlement Road in Dryden.
The man may be driving a Ford Focus hatchback.
If you have any information regarding this, contact State Police in Ithaca at (607) 347-4440.
