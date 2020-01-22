State Police vehicle hit on Onondaga Lake Parkway

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are reminding people to move over when first responders are pulled off to the side of the road after a State Trooper’s vehicle was hit on Onondaga Lake Parkway on Wednesday morning.

A Trooper was hurt after a car plowed into their patrol car on Onondaga Lake Parkway just before 8:30 a.m., closing the eastbound lanes of the road during the morning commute.

A woman told NewsChannel 9 that she was involved in a crash on the Parkway just a few minutes before, which is why the trooper was parked on the side of the road, blocking cars from the disabled vehicles ahead.

State Police say their officer suffered minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

