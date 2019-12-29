State Police: Woman dies in Tompkins County house fire

New York State Police say a 72-year-old woman has died after a fire at a home in the Tompkins County Town of Enfield Saturday afternoon.

Troopers and firefighters were called to the home on North Applegate Road just after 12:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

The first trooper who arrived on the scene observed flames and smoke coming from the house. The trooper did try to get inside the home, but could not enter safely.

Members of the Enfield Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene and put out the fire. Once inside the home they found the body of Helen Freelove.

Freelove was taken to Lourdes Hospital where an autopsy will be performed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.