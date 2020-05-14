Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

State releases forms businesses must complete before reopening as Governor expected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State released documents on its website Thursday morning, which offers more clarity on what types of businesses can reopen and what guidelines the businesses’ owners need to follow in doing so.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected in Syracuse on Thursday. His past trips this week to Rochester, Binghamton, and Watertown have all come in conjunction with announcing that respective region has met his metrics for reopening this coming Friday.

STATE WEBSITE: “Industries Reopening in Phases”

If given the go-ahead by Cuomo, the “Central New York” region will be allowed to enter into Phase 1 of reopening.

Phase 1

  • Construction
  • Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
  • Curb-side or delivered retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Wholesale Trade

Phase 3

  • Restaurants, food services

Phase 2

  • Professional services
  • Retail
  • Administrative support
  • Real estate

Phase 4

  • Arts, entertainment, recreation
  • Education

Phase 1: Construction Guidelines

  • Building Equipment Contractors
  • Building Finishing Contractors
  • Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
  • Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
  • Land Subdivision 
  • Nonresidential Building Construction
  • Residential Building Construction
  • Utility System Construction

Phase 1: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting Guidelines

  • Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
  • Other Animal Production
  • Other Crop Production
  • Support Activities for Animal Production
  • Support Activities for Crop Production
  • Support Activities for Forestry

Phase 1: Retail Trade Guidelines

Phase One includes delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service only for the following businesses:

  • Clothing Stores
  • Direct Selling Establishments
  • Electronics and Appliance Stores
  • Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
  • Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
  • Florists
  • General Merchandise Stores
  • Health and Personal Care Stores
  • Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
  • Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
  • Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
  • Used Merchandise Stores
  • Shoe Stores
  • Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
  • Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Phase 1: Manufacturing

  • Apparel Manufacturing
  • Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
  • Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
  • Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
  • Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
  • Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
  • Machinery Manufacturing
  • Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
  • Paper Manufacturing
  • Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
  • Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
  • Printing and Related Support Activities
  • Textile Mills
  • Textile Product Mills
  • Wood Product Manufacturing
  • Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Phase 1: Wholesale Trade

  • Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
  • Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
  • Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
  • Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
  • Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  • Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
  • Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
  • Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  • Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
  • Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
  • Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

File a Complaint

The state also set up a system for filing complaints of businesses not complying with the orders.

Complaints can be filed through an online form or by calling 1-833-789-0470. 

Complaints from employees against their employers should be directed to the Department of Labor through a different online form.

