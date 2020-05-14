State releases forms businesses must complete before reopening as Governor expected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State released documents on its website Thursday morning, which offers more clarity on what types of businesses can reopen and what guidelines the businesses’ owners need to follow in doing so.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected in Syracuse on Thursday. His past trips this week to Rochester, Binghamton, and Watertown have all come in conjunction with announcing that respective region has met his metrics for reopening this coming Friday.

If given the go-ahead by Cuomo, the “Central New York” region will be allowed to enter into Phase 1 of reopening.

Phase 1 Construction

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

Curb-side or delivered retail

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade Phase 3 Restaurants, food services Phase 2 Professional services

Retail

Administrative support

Real estate Phase 4 Arts, entertainment, recreation

Education

Phase 1: Construction Guidelines

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Phase 1: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting Guidelines

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Phase 1: Retail Trade Guidelines

Phase One includes delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service only for the following businesses:

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Phase 1: Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Phase 1: Wholesale Trade

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

File a Complaint

The state also set up a system for filing complaints of businesses not complying with the orders.

Complaints can be filed through an online form or by calling 1-833-789-0470.

Complaints from employees against their employers should be directed to the Department of Labor through a different online form.