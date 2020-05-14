State releases forms businesses must complete before reopening as Governor expected in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State released documents on its website Thursday morning, which offers more clarity on what types of businesses can reopen and what guidelines the businesses’ owners need to follow in doing so.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected in Syracuse on Thursday. His past trips this week to Rochester, Binghamton, and Watertown have all come in conjunction with announcing that respective region has met his metrics for reopening this coming Friday.
If given the go-ahead by Cuomo, the “Central New York” region will be allowed to enter into Phase 1 of reopening.
Phase 1
- Construction
- Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
- Curb-side or delivered retail
- Manufacturing
- Wholesale Trade
Phase 3
- Restaurants, food services
Phase 2
- Professional services
- Retail
- Administrative support
- Real estate
Phase 4
- Arts, entertainment, recreation
- Education
Phase 1: Construction Guidelines
- Building Equipment Contractors
- Building Finishing Contractors
- Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
- Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
- Land Subdivision
- Nonresidential Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Utility System Construction
Phase 1: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting Guidelines
- Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
- Other Animal Production
- Other Crop Production
- Support Activities for Animal Production
- Support Activities for Crop Production
- Support Activities for Forestry
- NON-FOOD RELATED AGRICULTURE SUMMARY GUIDELINES
- FORESTRY SUMMARY GUIDELINES
- FISHING SUMMARY GUIDELINES
- READ AND AFFIRM DETAILED GUIDELINES FOR NON-FOOD AGRICULTURE
- READ AND AFFIRM DETAILED GUIDELINES FOR FORESTRY
- READ AND AFFIRM DETAILED GUIDELINES FOR FISHING
- PRINT BUSINESS SAFETY PLAN TEMPLATE
Phase 1: Retail Trade Guidelines
Phase One includes delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service only for the following businesses:
- Clothing Stores
- Direct Selling Establishments
- Electronics and Appliance Stores
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
- Florists
- General Merchandise Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
- Used Merchandise Stores
- Shoe Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
- Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Phase 1: Manufacturing
- Apparel Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
- Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
- Paper Manufacturing
- Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Printing and Related Support Activities
- Textile Mills
- Textile Product Mills
- Wood Product Manufacturing
- Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Phase 1: Wholesale Trade
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
- Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
- Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
- Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
File a Complaint
The state also set up a system for filing complaints of businesses not complying with the orders.
Complaints can be filed through an online form or by calling 1-833-789-0470.
Complaints from employees against their employers should be directed to the Department of Labor through a different online form.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App