State says ambulances won’t be at Fairgrounds Friday, contrary to Onondaga County’s understanding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul tells NewsChannel 9 that ambulances will not be arriving at the State Fairgrounds this week, contrary to the information released by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Wednesday.



The Governor’s Office says the State Health Department is still finalizing the details of what’s called the National Ambulance Contract. It’s not a done deal, but plans call for 30 ambulances and corresponding teams to be deployed statewide, including some based at the New York State Fairgrounds.

McMahon said Wednesday the service was already activated and rigs would arrive Friday. A spokesperson for the county said Thursday that the timeline is evolving.



The National Ambulance Contract is an option from FEMA to bring additional emergency services into a region. The extra ambulances will give hospitals the ability to move patients from one region to another, based on hospital capacity.