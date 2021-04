ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Senate will move to suspend several executive orders that were put in place by Governor Cuomo at the start of the pandemic on Wednesday.

Among the repeals are food sales in bars and restaurants will no longer be required with alcoholic drinks, transparency for people helping with COVID operations, and timely and accurate administration of COVID vaccines.

Republicans say this is a step in the right direction, but that more needs to be done.