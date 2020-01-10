State Senate passes Automatic Voter Registration

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Senate passed Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) on Thursday, making it easier for New Yorkers to register to vote.

The new measure will make registering to vote an opt-out rather than an opt-in process.

AVR allows eligible New Yorkers to register to vote when they interact with a government agency (i.e., the DMV, Department of Health), unless they opt-out.

The goal is to make voter registration more convenient for those who want to register. Currently, there are 1.1 million New Yorkers who are eligible to vote, but remain unregistered.

AVR also keeps the voter rolls more accurate, since voters update their registration information, like their address, when they interact with state agencies.

AVR will be handed to Governor Cuomo to decide whether or not to sign it into law.

