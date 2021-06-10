State Senator announces Syracuse Honor Flight will resume full-day trips to D.C.

The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Senator Patty Ritchie shared on Facebook Wednesday that Honor Flight Syracuse is preparing to resume its free, full-day trips to Washington, D.C. for former members of the U.S. military living in Central NY, Northern NY, and the Mohawk Valley.

The post reads,

“The trips give veterans an opportunity to visit our nation’s capital and monuments in honor of all their service. All veterans are urged to apply, and priority is given to veterans of advanced age without pressing health issues.” Patty Ritchie

For more information and to register, veterans can visit the Honor Flight Syracuse website.