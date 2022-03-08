ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area State Senator Rachel May, a Democrat, has apologized for taking a picture with a protest banner that compares climate change to the September 11 terror attacks.

The banner, used by people attending a climate change rally outside the State Capitol Building, shows a plane heading in the direction of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. The plane is labeled with text, “climate change.”

On Twitter, Senator May says she didn’t see the content of the sign before the photos but apologized.

“The imagery on the banner is unacceptable and I would never endorse such a cynical use of our state’s history to score cheap points. I apologize sincerely to all New Yorkers and call upon the organizers to similarly condemn this message. I attended the rally today to support a significant investment in climate change in the state budget. I posed for numerous photos with activists, and did not see the content of the sign.” Senator Rachel May, (D) 53rd State Senate District

One of the photos was posted to Twitter by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.

He wrote: “This shameful use of 9/11 imagery offends every New Yorker. My colleagues @SRachelMay and @SenatorRJackson are using a horrific attack on our Nation to advance their political agenda. The @NYSenDems should condemn this disgusting display. Senator Rob Ortt, (R) Senate Minority Leader

Republican Assemblyman John Salka, running in a Republican primary to challenge May in November, called for her resignation.