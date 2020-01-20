State Senator Seward not seeking re-election

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State Senator James L. Seward announced on Monday that he will be retiring from the Senate at the end of this year and will not seek re-election.

“I have decided not to seek re-election in 2020 and will retire from the Senate when my current term, my 17th, expires at the end of the year,” Seward said.

Seward said that he has responded well to his cancer treatments, but his doctors have advised him that treatment will continue and could limit his ability to keep us with his work schedule.

“This is the right decision for my health, my family and the people of the 51st Senate District,” Seward said.

Seward went on to thank the voters for their support. He also said that he and his family wanted to thank the many people who wished him well over the past few months.

“I have been blessed to work with many great individuals both at the Capitol and at home and will cherish those strong partnerships,” said Seward.

Seward was elected to the State Senate in 1986. He began his Senate career as the chairman for the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

In 1999, Seward gained the chairmanship of the Senate Insurance Committee. One of the things he fought for was broadening health insurance coverage.

